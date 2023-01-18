Patriots Rival Unsurprisingly Viewed As Big Player In QB Market Gang Green certainly should seek an upgrade at the position by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The New York Jets have to feel optimistic about their young talent and roster following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign. After all, Gang Green seemed poised to make the playoffs midway through the season with a fourth-ranked defense leading the way.

New York, however, ended the season on a six-game losing streak behind average or below-average quarterback play. Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick, took a noticeable step backward under since-departed offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and backup quarterback Mike White provided a flash in the pan but lacked consistency for a team with a win-now roster.

It’s prompted Jets owner Woody Johnson to recently express he would “absolutely” spend on the quarterback position this offseason.

“That’s kind of the missing piece,” Johnson told the New York Post last week.

With Johnson’s comments and the overall outlook of the Jets, it comes as no surprise the team is viewed as a key player in the quarterback market entering the new league year. NFL pundits know it, current coaches around the league believe it and oddsmakers have confirmed their own expectations, as well.

Of the three quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson — to have “next regular-season snap odds” listed on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are among the betting favorites for all three players.

Here’s how New York’s odds are listed:

Jackson: +250 (single-best price among 32 teams)

Carr: +400 (single-best price)

Brady: +800 (sixth-best behind Raiders, Buccaneers, 49ers, Patriots and Dolphins)

Of the three options included, the 26-year-old Jackson might serve as the worst-case scenario for the Patriots. Jackson, who is set to hit the open market when the new year league begins, seemingly has been a part of mounting tension with the Baltimore Ravens. It wouldn’t be a total shock to see it blow up, though Baltimore has expressed its desire to re-sign Jackson.

Brady, however, would undoubtedly be the biggest story should he return to the AFC East and face Bill Belichick and the Patriots twice per season. Nevertheless, the talent on the roster might entice the 45-year-old, who also is set to hit free agency with his future undetermined.

So while it’s not set in stone who will serve as New York’s next man behind center, all things considered, it’s not far-fetched to think the Jets will upgrade at the position. And that’s not good for any of their division or conference rivals, including the Patriots.