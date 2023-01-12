ESPN Offers ‘Big Prediction’ For Jets’ Very Important NFL Offseason

The New York Jets are entering an extremely important offseason.

Although they ended the 2022 season on a six-game losing streak, crushing their chances of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2010, the Jets finally have some positive momentum thanks to an evolving nucleus littered with young talent.

That said, one weakness stands above the rest: Quarterback.

Zach Wilson simply hasn’t been good enough since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and therefore it’s reasonable to think New York will look to add a veteran QB in the coming months.

ESPN published a piece Sunday evaluating the 18 teams that didn’t make the NFL playoffs, complete with offseason predictions from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz. Schatz’s “big prediction” for the Jets centered around their quarterback situation. He believes New York will land Jimmy Garoppolo, an impending free agent whom Jets head coach Robert Saleh knows from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Jets will sign Garoppolo in free agency,” Schatz wrote. “It simply makes too much sense not to happen, especially since Saleh is familiar with his game from his time in San Francisco.”

The Jets, in theory, could aim a little higher, targeting someone like Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson or even Derek Carr, who already posted a farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders on social media. But Garoppolo would represent an upgrade, as well, which isn’t exactly saying much after a 2022 season in which New York leaned on Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler.