NFL Rumors: Ravens Still Want To Sign Lamar Jackson Long Term

Injuries have kept Lamar Jackson from helping the Ravens in the playoffs the last two seasons, but Baltimore still wants him as its long-term quarterback.

Jackson is dealing with a Grade 2 PCL sprain that will keep him sidelined for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The signal-caller tweeted he suffered the ailment in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos and “can’t give 100% of myself to my guys and fans.”

Even though head coach John Harbaugh appeared to be caught off guard by Jackson’s update, it sounds as if the Ravens are ready to commit to the veteran.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, “the Ravens haven’t changed their stance on whether Lamar Jackson is their future at QB.”

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract with Baltimore and the two sides could not come to terms on an extension in September. If Jackson did so in order to bet on himself and hope for a strong season, then it’s obviously a tough look. But no one can predict injuries.

In five seasons with the Ravens, Jackson has completed 63.7% of his passes, has 101 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

For now, though, the Ravens must shift their focus to the Bengals if they want to continue their playoff run. The odds aren’t good for Baltimore, but stranger things have happened.