Phil Mickelson Expects a 'Really Good Year' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Following a disappointing 2022, a slimmer, rejuvenated Phil Mickelson expects a bounce-back season as he prepares for his second year on the LIV Tour, which begins next month in Mexico.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday ahead of this week’s PIF Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Mickelson said:

“I’m embarrassed with how I played last year. I’m going to put that behind me and have a really good year. I have to look at last year as an anomaly and just let it go. I wasn’t ready to play at the start. I wasn’t ready to play during [the season], and this offseason I’m ready to play. I’ve been playing really well at home, and I’m ready to bring my game back out here and compete. I’m optimistic to see a whole different outlook, a whole different game, a whole different competitiveness.”

A six-time major champion, Mickelson recorded just one top-15 finish across seven LIV events last season. While the 52-year-old is banned from competing on the PGA Tour, he does have a three-year exemption into each of the four major tournaments after capturing the 2021 PGA Championship.

You can find the latest golf odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.