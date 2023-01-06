Philadelphia Eagles Postseason Outlook Heading Into Week 18 by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Let’s forget about the Week 17 Gardner Minshew disaster. With a win on Sunday at home against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed despite back-to-back losses. They currently sit as a 14-point favorite on the FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Giants locked into the number six seed and expected to rest everyone.

Jalen Hurts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but those around the team say the assumption is he’ll be ready for Sunday. It’s clear from the last two games that this offense runs through Hurts. His MVP case should be at its strongest point right now.

The injury bug has hit the Eagles in a significant way down the stretch. Hurts is the most notable, but impact players have gone down throughout. Nickel corner Avonte Maddox might be the most underrated player on the team, and he was injured on Christmas Eve. Nick Sirianni said the team is hopeful of his return in the playoffs but is still seeking more information.

Look for CJ Gardner-Johnson to move into the slot when he returns from injury. He is still tied for the league lead in interceptions, even though he hasn’t played since November. Gardner-Johnson’s practice window was opened this week, so they’re hopeful for his return in the first playoff game.

Lane Johnson’s loss was catastrophic as his replacement Jack Driscoll got eaten up by Cameron Jordan for three sacks on Sunday. Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack since November 2020 or a QB pressure since last October. The Eagles hope he’ll return for the Divisional Round.

Double-digit sack artist Josh Sweat got stretchered off the field on Sunday, and the Eagles got some good news as he returned to the practice facility on Wednesday. Robert Quinn’s practice window was activated as a band-aid, but Sweat’s eventual playoff return will be welcomed.

Philadelphia Eagles -1100

Dallas Cowboys +850

The only value in this bet would be siding with the Cowboys, but the only way that would be possible is if the Giants took down the Eagles on Sunday.

All indications are that the Giants will completely or mostly rest their starters, so unless you have inside information that Brian Daboll is planning on playing his guys, this is a pass. With Hurts in a must-win game and a bounce-back spot at home, the Eagles will take care of business Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles +200

San Francisco 49ers +220

Dallas Cowboys +480

We’re assuming the Eagles get the job done and secure that first-round bye, and with that, they’ll be two wins away from heading to Arizona to compete for the franchise’s second ring in five years. What’s their potential path?

They’re most likely to get the Cowboys in the Divisional Round unless the sixth or seventh seed upsets the San Francisco 49ers or Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles will likely be a five/six-point favorite against Dallas. Losing to the Cowboys in their building in the playoffs would be utterly unacceptable.

Should Philly host the NFC Championship Game, the assumption is that we’ll see San Francisco roll into the Linc with a Super Bowl berth on the line. As long as they secure home field, the Eagles will be favored, likely by three points, against Brock Purdy. We’re buying the Eagles to win the NFC at 2-1.

Kansas City Chiefs +370

Buffalo Bills +400

Philadelphia Eagles +550

San Francisco 49ers +550

At over 5-1 odds to take home the Lombardi, there’s value on the Eagles. Yes, they’ll be slight underdogs against likely the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, but given their expected path, Philly has an easier road to Glendale than the Bills or Chiefs, who probably would need to face each other, and that isn’t factoring in a very dangerous Cincinnati Bengals squad in the AFC.

You can make the case that the Eagles should have the highest percentage chance of making the Super Bowl. That makes a case for the Birds as potential favorites, so don’t hesitate to put your money on them.