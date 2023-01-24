San Francisco 49ers Continue to Show Playoff Dominance by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

When the postseason hits, the San Francisco 49ers have continued to prove that they have found the recipe to maintain sustained success.

The 49ers finished as the second seed in the NFC, but they entered the playoffs as the NFL’s hottest team and have now won twelve straight games after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, followed by the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round.

What remains clear is that the 49ers are a force to be reckoned with, meaning there has to be some sort of edge to find with their current odds to win the Lombardi.

Let’s dive into the 49ers current Super Bowl price on the FanDuel Sportsbook as they find themselves again in the final four.

It’s interesting to note that the 49ers currently occupy the longest remaining Super Bowl odds of the four teams. San Fran sits with +320 odds. While their opponent in the NFC Championship, the Philadelphia Eagles, own the shortest odds at +230. That’s not a big gap between these teams, but every additional bit of plus-money value adds to our incentive to get behind their current price.

When you look at the 49ers roster build, they clearly emphasize winning games in the trenches. Their offensive and defensive lines are among the best in the NFL, which is a huge reason why they continue to win games when they matter most.

Look no further than them currently playing with their third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The first-year signal-caller is put in a situation to succeed because he doesn’t have to do too much and gets protection to make plays safely. The 49ers have shown us that you can plug and play certain quarterbacks into their roster, and they’re still going to find ways to win football games, which is exactly what Purdy has done.

San Francisco has proven they can win a wide variety of ways, look no further than their two playoff games in 2023. They took care of business against a division rival in a high scoring 41-23 victory, and then they limited a potent Cowboys offense and came out on top 19-12. There’s no doubt that the 49ers will be tough when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but this team has shown time and time again that they’re up for the challenge.

The Eagles are currently listed as 2.5-point home favorites in this matchup, and that’s warranted with their home-field advantage. Still, the Eagles haven’t faced a team that’s as strong as this 49ers team is in the trenches, and that could be a problem, even with Jalen Hurts mobility. Both teams have many options on offense and can run the football and utilize play-action, which should be highlighted here.

This matchup has elements that favor both sides, but the 49ers have continuously proven that they deserve the benefit of the doubt. These teams are incredibly evenly matched, and if the 49ers can pull off the victory, there’s merit in believing they can finish the job on February 12 from State Farm Stadium.