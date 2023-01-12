Sean Payton to Meet with Broncos on Tuesday by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

Could former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton wind up in the Mile High City? ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are scheduled to interview Payton for their vacant head coaching position on Tuesday.

Denver is scheduled to be the first team this month to have an in-person head-coach interview with Sean Payton, per source. The Broncos and Payton are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2023

This interview will be Payton’s first since announcing his desire to return to the NFL following a year-long retirement. With the Saints still owning Payton’s rights, Denver would have to negotiate a trade to land the market’s most coveted head coaching name.

The 59-year-old became a legend in New Orleans, coaching the Saints from 2006-2021. Across his 16 seasons in the Big Easy, Payton compiled a 152-89 regular season record with nine postseason appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

In Denver, Payton’s number one priority would be fixing a Broncos offense, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, that finished the 2022 campaign ranked dead last in points per game (16.9). Whether the California native is up to that challenge remains to be seen.

