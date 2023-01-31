Welcome To Sports Betting, Massachusetts! What To Know Before Placing Wagers There currently are three in-person locations in Massachusetts by Sean T. McGuire 27 minutes ago

At long last, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is open for sports betting business.

Massachusetts on Tuesday morning officially opened its in-person betting windows at three locations throughout the state: MGM Springfield in Springfield, Encore Boston in Everett and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville. All three locations started taking bets at 10 a.m. ET.

Massachusetts sports betting is live. pic.twitter.com/Ilfiqmu2BH — Sammy P (@spshoot) January 31, 2023

Mobile betting is not yet available in Mass., though many hope mobile betting will be live sometime in early March before the start of NCAA’ Tournament.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has approved these types of wagers: single-game bets, teasers, parlays, over-under, moneyline, pools, exchange wagering, in-game wagering, prop bets, straight bets, point spreads, totals, player-game-team props, futures and more. Wagers will not be allowed on a collegiate sport or athletic event involving one or more teams from Massachusetts, unless they are involved in a tournament with four or more teams.

You must be 21 years or older in order to bet.

BetMGM released a statement Tuesday morning revealing the state’s first wager was placed at the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge by Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, along with Boston hockey legend Ray Bourque.

