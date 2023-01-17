What are the Dallas Cowboys' Chances of Hoisting the Super Bowl? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Entering the playoffs, there were questions about the Dallas Cowboys, but after their Wild Card win, it’s not hard to see a path to the Super Bowl.

Questions were prevalent because of how they ended their season but were erased in their dominating victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed nearly 400 yards per game down the stretch, which wasn’t happening during the middle portion of their schedule. In their victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys brought pressure and created turnovers, which is significant for a team with their defensive personnel.

On offense, the team struggled in the regular season finale, but that didn’t phase them against Tampa Bay, where they had 425 total yards of offense.

Knowing that they found some consistency in their first playoff win, let’s look at their current Super Bowl odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

It might not seem like a significant step, but the Cowboys opening the playoffs with a win should inspire confidence in a very talented group. They haven’t been able to get over the hump with this core and now have a chance to slay some demons when they visit the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The 49ers knocked the Cowboys out of last year’s playoffs on the road, so Dallas will be looking for revenge at Levi’s Stadium.

The Cowboys hold the sixth-shortest Super Bowl odds of the remaining eight teams at +850. The 49ers sit at nearly half the price at +450. If a team is going to defeat the 49ers in the NFC side of the bracket, they’ll have to have a defense that can make a quarterback uncomfortable. In addition, they’ll need an offense that can make plays with skilled players, plus a ground game that can dominate the time of possession. Dallas is capable of both.

A familiar narrative will follow the Cowboys organization until they add another Lombardi trophy, and their current drought has led to uncertainty surrounding their futures odds. Still, they looked different on Monday and appear to be trending positively.

How great would an Eagles or Giants matchup against the Cowboys be in the NFC Championship?

This saying might get old, but this isn’t the same Dallas Cowboys. Compared to recent franchises that have hoisted the Lombardi, the pieces are there for the Cowboys to capture the Super Bowl this season. With the Cowboys’ current price to win the Super Bowl sitting at +850, there’s a case to be made that this number is undervalued.