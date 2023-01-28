When Oddsmakers Expect Lakers Star LeBron James To Break Scoring Record LBJ needs 158 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

LeBron James needs 158 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

It’s unlikely the Lakers superstar does that against the Celtics on Saturday, otherwise something truly went wrong with Boston. But the 38-year-old is within reach of a feat only Kobe Bryant came closest to in the modern era — the late Los Angeles icon is fourth on the all-time scoring list.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have multiple props up on when and how James will pass Abdul-Jabbar. A 2-point field goal is the favorite at -150 followed by a 3-pointer at +240 and a free throw at +370.

James is shooting slightly more free throws this season at 6.2 per game as of Saturday. He shot 6.0 per game last season. The 38-year-old’s 3-point frequency has dipped down from 8.0 attempts per game last season compared to 6.9 attempts per game this season as of Saturday.

Oddsmakers see the Oklahoma City Thunder game on Feb. 7 as the date for when James breaks the scoring record with +145 odds. Below are the top odds after the OKC game for when four-time NBA champion will stand alone in the history books:

Feb. 4: New Orleans Pelicans +185

Feb. 9: Milwaukee Bucks +230

Feb. 11: Golden State Warriors +500

Feb. 2: Indiana Pacers +550

Feb. 13 Portland Trail Blazers +1200

Feb. 28 Memphis Grizzlies or later +2000

The final option is an interesting one. But the 38-year-old James is averaging 29.9 points per game, and the Lakers do need their All-NBA star to play most of the season since they are one game behind the Utah Jazz from the play-in. And their recent trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura signals Los Angeles wants to make an attempt at the playoffs.

It’s more likely James breaks the record sometime in February. When he does it will be tough to ascertain, but it would be poetic to do it against the team Abdul-Jabbar started his career with — the Bucks.