Why Bengals, Jaguars Have Teaser Value In NFL Wild-Card Slate These two games have seen plenty of line movement by Claudia Bellofatto 1 hours ago

We have made it to the NFL 2022-23 playoffs. Like betting any other playoff slate, lines are tight, presenting enticing teaser opportunities.

In wild-card weekend, there are two home AFC teams I like to cover with the help of six points.

If you pair two teams in a 6-point teaser at DraftKings Sportsbook, you get a line of -120 (risk $120 to win $100). If you want plus money, you can pair three teams in a 6-point teaser for a payout of +160 (risking $100 wins you $160). Shopping around for the best number is important here — some sportsbooks will offer two-team 6-point teasers juiced at -140, while others offer -110 or -120.

Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 to 8.5 vs Los Angeles Chargers

There?s been some interesting line movement with this game. It opened Chargers -2.5, went to a pick ’em at most books early in the week, only to go back to LAC -2.5 by midweek. It?s likely the Chargers saw money after news came out that pass rusher Joey Bosa was ready to go for the playoffs after dealing with a groin injury, along with positive news about receiver Mike Williams. That being said, Williams still hasn?t been able to return to practice, so neither will be 100% for the game. The Bolts could really use the advantage of being at full strength against this Jacksonville team that beat them 38-10 in Week 3. As a matter of fact, this might be an even better Jags team than the early-season squad LA faced. Trevor Lawrence has led his team to five straight wins and an AFC South title. Jacksonville is just outside the top five in pass DVOA on offense and top 10 in offensive DVOA overall. The Chargers just dropped their regular-season finale 31-28 to the lowly Broncos, and that was with the questionable choice of playing their starters. Staley?s squad went on a decent run to get in, but this team does not live up to the preseason hype. With the Chargers being a small home favorite, there should be a good amount of back and forth between the two teams and 8.5 points should be plenty for the Jags to cover.

Cincinnati Bengals (-9 to -3) vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals’ biggest downfall last season was their offensive line. While slightly improved over last season, injuries have come at the worst time. Guard Alex Cappa has been ruled out of the game with a left ankle injury he suffered in Week 18 against the Ravens. Cappa joins right tackle La’el Collins, who tore his ACL against the Patriots. If Cincinnati didn’t have Joe Burrow — “the next Tom Brady” — it would be in trouble. Burrow has led the Bengals to a 21-3 against-the-spread run, and Cincy’s 13-4 ATS record this season ranked second-best in the league. On top of that, the Ravens are far from healthy themselves, especially at their most important position. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his 17th straight practice on Thursday and has missed the past five games with a knee injury. Backup Tyler Huntley has stepped up in his absence but is now dealing with his own injury (shoulder). Undrafted rookie QB Anthony Brown got the start against Cincinnati in a 27-16 Week 18 loss, while committing three turnovers (two interceptions and a lost fumble). If Huntley is able to play in this game, the Ravens do have a chance, especially with their top-10 defense (by DVOA). While they may not have any names that jump off the page when it comes to their roster, the talent is there. In that Week 18 game, Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely reeled in eight catches for 103 yards, while receiver Sammy Watkins accounted for 79 yards, along with four other players that were involved in the passing game. Zac Taylor’s squad has been one of the most reliable teams at covering the spread lately, but anything can happen in the playoffs. You’re getting through the key numbers of seven and six, down to the key number of three, which means less sweat for us on Sunday night.