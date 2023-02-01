You May Want To Rethink Betting On Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes In Super Bowl LVII History is working against the Chiefs by Keagan Stiefel 4 minutes ago

The NFL season is down to just one game, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to match up in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs and Eagles entered the postseason as the top seed in their respective conferences, with Philadelphia opening up as 1.5-point favorites over Kansas City for the big game at State Farm Stadium. Super Bowl LVII will be just the second playoff game in the Patrick Mahomes era that the Chiefs enter as underdogs, which has led many to place wagers on KC.

Through two days, the Chiefs represent 55% of the total bets placed on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

While betting on Mahomes — who is 6-1-1 against the spread in his career as an underdog — is always a sound strategy, history isn’t exactly on the side of the 27-year-old.

Mahomes led the NFL in passing this season with 5,250 yards. Unfortunately for him, quarterbacks who have led the league in passing are 0-6 when they play in the Super Bowl that same year. That’s right folks, Mahomes is looking to make history once again.

Here are the men who have entered the Super Bowl as the NFL’s leading passer:

Tom Brady (2017) — Lost SB LII

Peyton Manning (2013) — Lost SB XLVIII

Tom Brady (2007) — Lost SB XLII

Rich Gannon (2002) — Lost SB XXXVII

Kurt Warner (2001) — Lost SB XXXVI

Dan Marino (1984) — Lost SB XIX

Believe it or not, the odds could get worse. It is widely expected that Mahomes will add to his trophy case the week of the big game, with Caesars Sportsbook giving him -750 odds to take home his second MVP award. Again, not great news, as MVP’s are 0-8 in the Super Bowl since 2000.

Here’s the list:

Tom Brady (2017) — Lost SB LII

Matt Ryan (2016) — Lost SB LI

Cam Newton (2015) — Lost SB 50

Peyton Manning (2013) — Lost SB XLVIII

Peyton Manning (2009) — Lost SB XLIV

Tom Brady (2007) — Lost SB XLII

Shaun Alexander (2005) — Lost SB XL

Rich Gannon (2002) — Lost SB XXXVII

Kurt Warner (2001) — Lost SB XXXVI

Obviously, crazier things have happened in the Super Bowl than the NFL’s MVP and leading passer taking home a win. That specific scenario just hasn’t happened yet. So, those who take history into account when they place wagers may want to think twice about betting on Mahomes and the Chiefs.