ACC Regular-Season Title Odds Power Rankings: Miami Sits Atop the Pack

As everyone predicted coming into the season, the Miami Hurricanes are becoming the runaway favorite to win the regular-season ACC title. But before we declare over, there are a few challengers at attractive plus-money prices.

Below are the four remaining options to win the regular-season ACC title in college basketball from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Miami (FL) Hurricanes (-370)

The Hurricanes have the guards to compete with any team in the country. Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack are the ACC’s best backcourt, and head coach Jim Larranaga is leading the best offense of his career, sixth in the nation. Miami does all of the little things right, whether it’s taking care of the ball, hitting free throws, or making open looks. This team could be scary come March, and they are rightfully in the driver’s seat to take home the regular-season conference title.

2. Pittsburgh Panthers (+460)



The Pittsburgh Panthers have the inside track among the underdogs for several reasons. The first is they are a half-game behind the Hurricanes for the top spot in the conference. The second is their next two games come against lowly opponents – Syracuse and Notre Dame. Lastly, they potentially control their destiny with a trip to Coral Gables to take on Miami in the regular-season finale. This number feels mispriced. If the Panthers take care of business in games where they are favored, then you have a +460 ticket on them to win one game against Miami. This is the price to grab based on where the odds currently rest.

3. Virginia Cavaliers (+650)



Virginia’s ACC title hopes took a severe hit when they suffered their worst loss of the season, a 63-48 beatdown from Boston College. They now sit a game behind Miami and do not hold the tiebreaker due to a head-to-head loss on December 20. They are half a game back of the Hurricanes and will need to take all three remaining games and have Florida State or Pittsburgh knock off Miami. Yikes.

4. Clemson Tigers (+9500)



Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Tigers sat atop the ACC’s standings for the better part of the season but have completely crumbled over the past month. Their 10-1 start has evolved into a 12-5 record, and it’s difficult to see how they can pull this one out. They still have road trips to North Carolina State and Virginia, two spots where they will be hefty underdogs. They’ll also need a ton of help. The Tigers need a miracle to take care of business independently.

