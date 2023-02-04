Angels' Anthony Rendon Expected to be Ready for Spring Training by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels is expected to be ready for spring training, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports.

Rendon has had one injury after another since signing with the Angels in 2019. He has played in only 157 games in three seasons with the Angels, hitting 20 HRs, 90 RBIs, and 68 runs. His batting average has also gone down for four straight seasons to a career-low of .229 last year. While that’s the bad news, the good news is that after having surgery on his wrist last season, he is feeling â€œfantasticâ€ and should be ready to go for Opening Day. How much bang the Angels will get for their buck from Rendon remains to be seen.