Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau Returned After 2-Game Absence by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Johnny Gaudreau returned to the lineup for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets’ official website reports.

#CBJ forward Johnny Gaudreau is back tonight after missing two games with a lower body injury. One more decision up front for the Jackets, but Gaudreau is expected to play.



Joonas Korpisalo in net for the Jackets against the Wild. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 23, 2023

Gaudreau was a big free agent signing by the Blue Jackets during the offseason; one might even say a surprise acquisition. The Jackets hoped he would help put them on the fast track to playoff contention, but that hasn’t been the case. Gaudreau is having a poor season by his standards, with only 15 goals in 56 games. Columbus has followed suit, having the worst record in the NHL with only 41 points. The good news, however, is if they do finish with the worst record, it would give them the best chance to land Connor Bedard in the NHL Entry Draft this summer.