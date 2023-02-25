Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau Returned After 2-Game Absence
Johnny Gaudreau returned to the lineup for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets’ official website reports.
#CBJ forward Johnny Gaudreau is back tonight after missing two games with a lower body injury. One more decision up front for the Jackets, but Gaudreau is expected to play.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 23, 2023
Joonas Korpisalo in net for the Jackets against the Wild.
Gaudreau was a big free agent signing by the Blue Jackets during the offseason; one might even say a surprise acquisition. The Jackets hoped he would help put them on the fast track to playoff contention, but that hasn’t been the case. Gaudreau is having a poor season by his standards, with only 15 goals in 56 games. Columbus has followed suit, having the worst record in the NHL with only 41 points. The good news, however, is if they do finish with the worst record, it would give them the best chance to land Connor Bedard in the NHL Entry Draft this summer.
On Saturday, the Jackets will host the Edmonton Oilers. The Jackets are -120 (+1.5) on the puck line and +188 on the moneyline, with an over/under of seven, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.