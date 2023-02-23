Blues Expect Pavel Buchnevich to Return on Thursday by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports that Pavel Buchnevich is expected to return to the St. Louis Blues lineup for Thursday.

Buchnevich has missed six of the past ten games for the Blues due to injury. Buchnevich has had a solid season for the Blues with 16 goals, 27 assists, and 43 points in 42 games. When healthy, he is productive, which the Blues hope continues as their offense is depleted with Vladimir Tarasenko being traded to the New York Rangers and Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Blues seem willing to move anything not nailed down for draft picks and/or prospects.

Buchnevich is not the only forward returning Thursday, as Brandon Saad is also expected to return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Saad has 15 goals and seven assists in 46 games for the Blues this season.

On Thursday, the Blues will host the Vancouver Canucks. The Blues are +194 (-1.5) on the puck line versus the Blues and -120 on the moneyline, with an over/under of seven, over (-105), and under (-115).