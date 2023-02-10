Bucks SF Khris Middleton Ruled OUT for Friday vs. Clippers by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

Per the league’s injury report, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) has been ruled out of Friday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The three-time All-Star has his absence listed as injury management, missing the second leg of a back-to-back against Los Angeles. Middleton has slowly seen his minutes ramping up since his return on January 23, so keeping him on course with his return to full health feels paramount. Look for him to be back against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Middleton has averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 16 games this season since his return from injury. With him out of the action, expect Wesley Matthews and MarJon Beauchamp to see some more minutes within the rotation on Friday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks are one-point favorites against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, with the total set at 227, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.