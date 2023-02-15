Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Open
|+3
|-110
|O 217
|-110
|+124
|Current
|+1.5
|-108
|216.5
|-110
|+106
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-3
|-110
|U 217
|-110
|-146
|Current
|-1.5
|-112
|216.5
|-110
|-124
Projected Lineups:
Cleveland Cavaliers
|1.
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|27.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Darius Garland
|21.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|15.6 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|4.
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Caris LeVert
|12.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Isaac Okoro
|6.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|15.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|19.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|5.
|PG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Georges Niang
|8.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Cleveland Cavaliers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|SA
|-16.0
|225.5
|117-109
|Sat, Feb 11
|CHI
|-6.5
|220.0
|97-89
|Fri, Feb 10
|NO
|-3.0
|222.0
|118-107
|Wed, Feb 08
|DET
|-8.5
|217.5
|113-85
|Mon, Feb 06
|WAS
|-3.5
|221.0
|114-91
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|HOU
|-14.0
|226.5
|123-104
|Sat, Feb 11
|BKN
|-2.0
|223.0
|101-98
|Fri, Feb 10
|NY
|-7.0
|222.5
|119-108
|Wed, Feb 08
|BOS
|+2.5
|227.5
|106-99
|Sun, Feb 05
|NY
|-4.5
|226.0
|108-97
Betting Insights:
Cleveland Cavaliers
- 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 9-16 (.346) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 26 games
Philadelphia 76ers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023