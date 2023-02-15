Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +3   -110   O 217   -110   +124  
 Current +1.5   -108   216.5   -110   +106  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -3   -110   U 217   -110   -146  
 Current -1.5   -112   216.5   -110   -124  
Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   27.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   15.6 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. SG  Isaac Okoro   6.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   15.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Tyrese Maxey   19.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   10.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   8.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 SA -16.0 225.5 117-109
Sat, Feb 11 CHI -6.5 220.0 97-89
Fri, Feb 10 NO -3.0 222.0 118-107
Wed, Feb 08 DET -8.5 217.5 113-85
Mon, Feb 06 WAS -3.5 221.0 114-91

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 HOU -14.0 226.5 123-104
Sat, Feb 11 BKN -2.0 223.0 101-98
Fri, Feb 10 NY -7.0 222.5 119-108
Wed, Feb 08 BOS +2.5 227.5 106-99
Sun, Feb 05 NY -4.5 226.0 108-97
Betting Insights:

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 9-16 (.346) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 26 games

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

