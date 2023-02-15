Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15

Date: 02/15/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers Open +3 -110 O 217 -110 +124 Current +1.5 -108 216.5 -110 +106 Philadelphia 76ers Open -3 -110 U 217 -110 -146 Current -1.5 -112 216.5 -110 -124

Cleveland Cavaliers Projected Lineups: 1. SG Donovan Mitchell 27.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 2. PG Darius Garland 21.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists 3. PF Evan Mobley 15.6 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 4. C Jarrett Allen 14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. SF Caris LeVert 12.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 6. SG Isaac Okoro 6.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists Philadelphia 76ers 1. C Joel Embiid 33.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists 3. SF Tobias Harris 15.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 4. PG Tyrese Maxey 19.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 5. PG DeAnthony Melton 10.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 6. SF Georges Niang 8.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Cleveland Cavaliers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 SA -16.0 225.5 117-109 Sat, Feb 11 CHI -6.5 220.0 97-89 Fri, Feb 10 NO -3.0 222.0 118-107 Wed, Feb 08 DET -8.5 217.5 113-85 Mon, Feb 06 WAS -3.5 221.0 114-91 Last 5 Against The Spread: Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 HOU -14.0 226.5 123-104 Sat, Feb 11 BKN -2.0 223.0 101-98 Fri, Feb 10 NY -7.0 222.5 119-108 Wed, Feb 08 BOS +2.5 227.5 106-99 Sun, Feb 05 NY -4.5 226.0 108-97