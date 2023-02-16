Clippers-Suns Preview: Phoenix Continuing to Roll by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

We’re dipping into some late-night hoops as the Los Angeles Clippers travel to take on the Phoenix Suns. These teams share nearly identical records, separated by just half of a game in the Western Conference hierarchy.

With Kevin Durant on the way for the Suns and continued health ideally favoring the Clippers, these clubs could meet again in late May in a wide-open Western Conference field.

Location: Footprint Center | Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Center | Phoenix, AZ Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

The Suns are coming together before Durant dons purple and orange. Winning five of their last six, Phoenix’s already top-five defense presents matchup nightmares for opponents with added offensive firepower waiting in the wings.

LA will go as far as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George take them, but this might be the deepest team in the league. With Bones Hyland, Nic Batum, Eric Gordon, Terance Mann, Mason Plumlee, and Norman Powell, the options are endless for a team with championship expectations and the stars to lead them.

Spread: Clippers +1 (-112) | Suns 1- (-108)

Clippers +1 (-112) | Suns 1- (-108) Moneyline: Clippers (-108) | Suns (-108)

Clippers (-108) | Suns (-108) Total: Over 223 (-110) | Under 223 (-110)

This is going to be an excellent matchup that can go either way. Phoenix won the previous two meetings by double digits, with the Clippers resting everyone in one of the games for context. Still, watching LA’s recent games, it doesn’t feel like they have it just yet. They are widely talented and deep, but they can’t get over that hump nor possess the needed edge.

Phoenix is much more consistent, and we can rely on their effort more on their home floor tonight. We’ll take them to have a big conference victory heading into the All-Star break.

Chris Paul OVER 9.5 Assists (-128)

Deandre Ayton 20+ Points, 10+ Rebounds (+120)

Kawhi Leonard 20+ Points, 4+ Rebounds, Paul George 15+ Pts (-103)

Deandre Ayton has been surging lately. He’s averaged 39 points and rebounds combined over the past five games, so we were eyeing up that prop line at 32.5 (-111), but we like the mini-parlay more, at plus value.

This parlay would have hit in four of the past five games, and without a strong opponent tonight in the paint, we’ll ride it again. We also are intrigued by the offered Ayton double/double + Suns to win player performance double at +160.

Chris Paul is coming off a 19-assist effort and has had 12+ in three of his last five games. In their previous matchups, CP3 went for 11 and 13 dimes. We’ll play it safe and ride the OVER with his assist prop of just 9.5, but if we want to get a little risky, the player performance double of CP3 13+ assists and the Suns to win at +650 is enticing.

Leonard has gone for 20+ points in 14 of his last 16 games and for 4+ rebounds in 15 of his previous 16 games, with George scoring 15+ points in 12 straight games. In a nationally televised game with significant standing implications, LA’s stars need to step up, and this parlay offers the value to be a strong bankroll builder.