Colts Officially Name Shane Steichen as Head Coach

After a lengthy head coaching search, the Indianapolis Colts officially have their man. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts have named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach.

Done deal: Colts have officially hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, per the team. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 14, 2023

The news comes two days after the Eagles fell 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, with Steichen’s offense gaining 417 yards. Philadelphia finished the regular season third in points (28.1) and yards per game (389.1).

The 37-year-old succeeds Frank Reich, who was fired midway through the 2022 campaign following a 3-5-1 start. Jeff Saturday replaced Reich on an interim basis and was also in the running for Indy’s top job.

Steichen’s first order of business will be finding a viable option at quarterback. The California native has worked with some of the top signal callers in the game, coordinating the Chargers’ offense during Justin Herbert’s historic rookie season and helping Philly’s Jalen Hurts blossom into an MVP candidate.

Indianapolis currently holds the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

