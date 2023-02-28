Connor McDavid Reaches 50 Goals for First Time in NHL Career by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Connor McDavid has again engraved himself in NHL history. On Monday night, he scored two goals in a loss against the Boston Bruins, obtaining his 50th goal of the season. McDavid achieved the feat in his 61st game, the fastest in the salary cap era.

50 GOALS FOR CONNOR McDAVID! ? pic.twitter.com/PVZjNMhASI — NHL (@NHL) February 28, 2023

It’s the first time The Chosen One has reached the 50-goal milestone, becoming just the ninth active player to do so. He is the sixth player in Oilers franchise history to record a 50-goal season.

“A dominant player. By far the best player in the National Hockey League. What we’re seeing on the ice is hard to describe.” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said.

Entering the campaign, McDavid’s career-high in goals sat at 44. Hitting 50 with 21 games left to play puts him on pace to reach 67. This would set the single-season goalscoring record in the salary cap era. Since 2005-06, only Auston Matthews, Alexander Ovechkin, and Steven Stamkos have reached 60 goals in a season. McDavid should easily eclipse 60, scoring at least two goals in four consecutive games.

“It’s great, I guess. It’s just a number though. Obviously, it’s a big one, but we’ve got to find a way to come back here,” McDavid said, disappointed in the 3-2 loss.

McJesus is the current frontrunner (-2200) to win the third Hart Trophy of his career. He now has his eyes set on winning his first Rocket Richard trophy, with an eight-goal lead over second place.

The Oilers play their second of a three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They are the eighth favorite to win Lord Stanley at +1400.