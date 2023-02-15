Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +6.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   +220  
 Current +4.5   -110   234   -108   +160  
Denver Nuggets  Open -6.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -270  
 Current -4.5   -110   234   -112   -190  
Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. PF  Christian Wood   17.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Josh Green   9.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SF  Reggie Bullock   6.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. C  Dwight Powell   6.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.9 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.3 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.7 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   11.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 MIN -6.5 232.5 124-121
Sat, Feb 11 SAC -2.0 237.0 133-128
Fri, Feb 10 SAC +4.5 232.5 122-114
Wed, Feb 08 LAC +8.0 220.5 110-104
Mon, Feb 06 UTA +9.5 222.5 124-111

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 MIA +1.0 217.5 112-108
Sat, Feb 11 CHA -7.0 237.5 119-105
Thu, Feb 09 ORL -5.0 230.5 115-104
Tue, Feb 07 MIN -8.0 232.5 146-112
Sun, Feb 05 MIN +8.5 225.5 128-98
Betting Insights:

Dallas Mavericks

  • 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2021/2022
  • 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road off a loss over their last 7 games
  • 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets off a loss over their last 13 games
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023

Denver Nuggets

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 20-10 (.667) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • 11-3 (.786) against the spread at home off two days rest over their last 14 games
  • 14-5 (.737) against the spread at home off two days rest over their last 19 games
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related