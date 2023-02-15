Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Dallas Mavericks
|Open
|+6.5
|-110
|O 231.5
|-110
|+220
|Current
|+4.5
|-110
|234
|-108
|+160
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|-6.5
|-110
|U 231.5
|-110
|-270
|Current
|-4.5
|-110
|234
|-112
|-190
Projected Lineups:
Dallas Mavericks
|1.
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|33.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|27.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Christian Wood
|17.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Josh Green
|9.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Reggie Bullock
|6.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|C
|Dwight Powell
|6.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|24.9 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|17.3 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.7 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|11.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|11.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|MIN
|-6.5
|232.5
|124-121
|Sat, Feb 11
|SAC
|-2.0
|237.0
|133-128
|Fri, Feb 10
|SAC
|+4.5
|232.5
|122-114
|Wed, Feb 08
|LAC
|+8.0
|220.5
|110-104
|Mon, Feb 06
|UTA
|+9.5
|222.5
|124-111
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|MIA
|+1.0
|217.5
|112-108
|Sat, Feb 11
|CHA
|-7.0
|237.5
|119-105
|Thu, Feb 09
|ORL
|-5.0
|230.5
|115-104
|Tue, Feb 07
|MIN
|-8.0
|232.5
|146-112
|Sun, Feb 05
|MIN
|+8.5
|225.5
|128-98
Betting Insights:
Dallas Mavericks
- 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2021/2022
- 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road off a loss over their last 7 games
- 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets off a loss over their last 13 games
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Denver Nuggets
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 20-10 (.667) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
- 11-3 (.786) against the spread at home off two days rest over their last 14 games
- 14-5 (.737) against the spread at home off two days rest over their last 19 games