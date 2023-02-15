Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15

Date: 02/15/2023 Time: 09:00 PM Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks Open +6.5 -110 O 231.5 -110 +220 Current +4.5 -110 234 -108 +160 Denver Nuggets Open -6.5 -110 U 231.5 -110 -270 Current -4.5 -110 234 -112 -190

Dallas Mavericks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Luka Doncic 33.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 27.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 3. PF Christian Wood 17.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. SG Josh Green 9.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. SF Reggie Bullock 6.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. C Dwight Powell 6.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists Denver Nuggets 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.9 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists 2. PG Jamal Murray 20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 3. PF Aaron Gordon 17.3 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 4. SF Michael Porter Jr. 16.7 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 5. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 6. SG Bruce Brown 11.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 MIN -6.5 232.5 124-121 Sat, Feb 11 SAC -2.0 237.0 133-128 Fri, Feb 10 SAC +4.5 232.5 122-114 Wed, Feb 08 LAC +8.0 220.5 110-104 Mon, Feb 06 UTA +9.5 222.5 124-111 Last 5 Against The Spread: Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 MIA +1.0 217.5 112-108 Sat, Feb 11 CHA -7.0 237.5 119-105 Thu, Feb 09 ORL -5.0 230.5 115-104 Tue, Feb 07 MIN -8.0 232.5 146-112 Sun, Feb 05 MIN +8.5 225.5 128-98