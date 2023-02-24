Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft Suggests Value In Bijan Robinson Odds Robinson is viewed as an offensive gamechanger by draft experts by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

If there’s one non-quarterback prospect that has gotten football fans, it’s Bijan Robinson.

The Texas Longhorns product was electric in college with his mix of power and speed. The last time a running back was selected in the first round was when the Jacksonville Jaguars picked Travis Etienne with the No. 25 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Robinson projects to be selected in the first round, but the difficulty is when he will be chosen. The value of running backs has diminished in recent years due to how injury prone the position is compared to others and the rise of teams opting for a committee approach rather than a true No. 1 back.

But NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft Robinson with the No. 19 pick in his latest mock draft this week.

“The Bucs need to figure out what they’re going to do at quarterback in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, but Robinson will take pressure off whoever is under center,” Jeremiah wrote.

Leonard Fournette is a potential cut candidate this offseason, and Rachaad White was a fine No. 2 in his rookie season. Robinson certainly would fit the mold of what head coach Todd Bowles ideally wants to do on offense: Run the ball and play good defense.

Jeremiah is a respected draft analyst, and his insider knowledge tends to influence his mock drafts. It’s why there is potential value when examining NFL draft props.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened up odds on which team will draft Robinson. The Eagles are the favorite at +250. Philadelphia holds the No. 10 and No. 30 pick in the draft, and Miles Sanders is a free agent, but a top-10 selection would be very rich for Robinson.

The Bills have the second-best odds at +350. Buffalo has the No. 27 pick, and it’s possible the Longhorns product falls because of the way the position is viewed. James Cook did not emerge as a No. 1 in his rookie year, and the Bills likely don’t want a Josh Allen to be their top rusher.

And the Cowboys round out the top three at +400 odds. Dallas has the No. 26 pick, and with Ezekiel Elliot as a potential cut candidate and Tony Pollard’s status as a free agent, it’s possible Jerry Jones turns to Robinson as a potential local hero.

If you believe Jeremiah’s instincts prior to the NFL Combine, the Buccaneers have 22-1 odds to draft Robinson. This means a $100 bet would pay out $2,300.

Another respected draft analyst, Todd McShay released his ESPN mock draft following the Super Bowl, and he had Robinson going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22. This doesn’t have as impressive at odds at 10-1.

The New England Patriots, who own the No. 14 pick, have 25-1 odds to draft Robinson. Damien Harris is a free agent, but the team seems committed enough to Rhamondre Stevenson to not draft a running back in the first round.

The point is that with the position Robinson plays, going away from the favorites is not a bad idea, especially before the combine where he likely will generate even more headlines.