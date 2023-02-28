Derek Carr to Meet with Carolina Panthers at NFL Combine by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

While most of the NFL world is focused on this week’s Combine, some teams are eyeing an available quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that a handful of teams are interested in free-agent quarterback Derek Carr. At least three teams will meet with him this week, the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets.

When QB Derek Carr arrives in Indianapolis today, he?ll have in-person free agent meetings with 3 teams: The #Jets, the #Saints, and the #Panthers. He?s already visited New Orleans and NYJ, now he adds Carolina and maybe more. Coaches, GMs, owners all in the same spot this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

Carolina is the new horse in the race for the 31-year-old and seems to be the most desperate. They have struggled to find a consistent face at QB for most of the 2022 campaign. Now, they head into the offseason with only Matt Corral and Jacob Eason at quarterback. The Panthers are favorites to sign Carr at +250.

The Saints and Jets have already openly discussed their interest in Carr and are meeting with him for the second time in the last month. They are the next two favorites to sign the QB, sitting at +450 and +800, respectively.

Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year after being benched for their final two games. He threw for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the 2022-2023 NFL season.

