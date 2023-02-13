Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Cashes Unusual Prop, Makes Super Bowl History Jalen Hurts scored the 'Octopus' by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without a little bit of history!

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made sure we got some in Super Bowl LVII, as he scored the first “Octopus” in the history of the big game. To make it even more impressive, he did it to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

What is an octopus? Oh, right.

An octopus is when the same player scores a touchdown and two-point conversion on consecutive plays. In pulling off the feat, Hurts made a lot of people very happy.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds for an octopus at +1400 entering the game, with 98% of bettors believing they would see one. That’s right, 98%!

It wasn’t the only historic mark that the touchdown and conversion set, as Hurts tied former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis’ Super Bowl record with three rushing touchdowns on the day.