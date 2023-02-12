Super Bowl LVII Bettors Are Loving These Chiefs-Eagles Prop Bets Let's get weird, shall we? by Keagan Stiefel 37 minutes ago

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is a battle between Goliath and Goliath.

Each squad entered the postseason as its conference’s top seed, combining to go 32-6 on the season entering Sunday’s big game. Naturally, this should lead to a tightly contested matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook seems to think so, at least, making Philly a slight one-point favorite.

That kind of line doesn’t really provide much juice for bettors, so they’ve found other ways to lay some cash down on Super Bowl LVII.

Here are some of the most popular (and weird) novelty prop bets made at DraftKings:

Will there be a scorigami?

There’s a good chance you think the word you just read was a typo, but it was not. In fact, scorigami is an increasingly popular thing for people to look for at the end of each game, as it’s the fun nickname given to a unique individual score. There aren’t many left in NFL history, as there have been 1,075 unique scores so far. Super Bowl bettors are looking for the 1,076th, as 99% of tickets and the handle have come in on “Yes,” according to DraftKings. At +2000 odds, a $100 bet would net a total return of $2,100.

Any FG/XP to hit an upright or crossbar?

Everyone (but Chicago Bears fans) loves a good doink. The best missed kicks come at the expense of those pesky uprights, and bettors love the idea of Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott ending up on the short end of the stick. DraftKings has seen 96% of the bets come in on “Yes,” which would pay out $550 on a $100 bet.

Color of first Gatorade poured on winning coach (Yellow/Green)

You can never go wrong with betting on the team colors, which is what bettors must be thinking with this pick. Instead of tying money up into orange (+350), blue (+400), red (+450), clear (+850) or none (+1300), the betting public put a high of 43% of the money into yellow/green. DraftKings would pay out $225 on a $100 bet for the team colors.

Jersey number of first TD scorer (Over 11.5)

Sorry, Jalen Hurts (No. 1), DeVonta Smith (No. 6), A.J. Brown (No. 11), JuJu Smith-Schuster (No. 9) and Isiah Pacheco (No. 10), the public doesn’t think you’ll open up the scoring. The public thinks someone with a higher number will score first, as 90% of the money is on the likes of Travis Kelce (No. 87), Patrick Mahomes (No. 15) and Dallas Goedert (No. 88) to break things open. A $100 bet on the Over would pay out $205.

Will there be an octopus?

What is an octopus? That’s the act of one player combining to score a touchdown and the subsequent two-point conversion in the game Sunday. Seems like a long shot, right? It is, as DraftKings put +1400 odds on it, leading 98% of bettors to swing big and take it. A $100 bet would pay out $1,500.