Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Houston Rockets
|Open
|+9
|-110
|O 235.5
|-110
|+320
|Current
|+10
|-110
|234
|-110
|+385
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Open
|-9
|-110
|U 235.5
|-110
|-405
|Current
|-10
|-110
|234
|-110
|-500
Projected Lineups:
Houston Rockets
|1.
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|15.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jalen Green
|21.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|11.9 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|11.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|SF
|JaeSean Tate
|7.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Tari Eason
|8.6 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Oklahoma City Thunder
|1.
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|30.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Josh Giddey
|16.4 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Jalen Williams
|12.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|14.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Kenrich Williams
|7.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Isaiah Joe
|8.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Houston Rockets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|PHI
|+14.0
|226.5
|123-104
|Fri, Feb 10
|MIA
|+11.5
|219.5
|97-95
|Wed, Feb 08
|SAC
|+8.5
|239.0
|130-128
|Mon, Feb 06
|SAC
|+7.0
|239.5
|140-120
|Sat, Feb 04
|OKC
|+10.0
|231.0
|153-121
Oklahoma City Thunder
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|NO
|-3.0
|235.0
|103-100
|Fri, Feb 10
|POR
|+2.5
|239.5
|138-129
|Tue, Feb 07
|LAL
|+7.0
|240.0
|133-130
|Mon, Feb 06
|GS
|+3.0
|232.0
|141-114
|Sat, Feb 04
|HOU
|-10.0
|231.0
|153-121
Betting Insights:
Houston Rockets
- 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2021/2022
- 9-19 (.310) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
- 2-10 (.167) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 12 games
- 4-13 (.235) against the spread off a loss over their last 17 games
Oklahoma City Thunder
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 8-4 (.667) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 11-3 (.786) against the spread off a loss over their last 14 games
- 14-5 (.737) against the spread off a loss over their last 19 games