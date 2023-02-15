Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +9   -110   O 235.5   -110   +320  
 Current +10   -110   234   -110   +385  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -9   -110   U 235.5   -110   -405  
 Current -10   -110   234   -110   -500  
Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengun   15.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.9 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SF  JaeSean Tate   7.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.6 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.4 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SF  Jalen Williams   12.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SG  Isaiah Joe   8.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 PHI +14.0 226.5 123-104
Fri, Feb 10 MIA +11.5 219.5 97-95
Wed, Feb 08 SAC +8.5 239.0 130-128
Mon, Feb 06 SAC +7.0 239.5 140-120
Sat, Feb 04 OKC +10.0 231.0 153-121

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 NO -3.0 235.0 103-100
Fri, Feb 10 POR +2.5 239.5 138-129
Tue, Feb 07 LAL +7.0 240.0 133-130
Mon, Feb 06 GS +3.0 232.0 141-114
Sat, Feb 04 HOU -10.0 231.0 153-121
Betting Insights:

Houston Rockets

  • 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2021/2022
  • 9-19 (.310) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • 2-10 (.167) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 12 games
  • 4-13 (.235) against the spread off a loss over their last 17 games

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 8-4 (.667) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 11-3 (.786) against the spread off a loss over their last 14 games
  • 14-5 (.737) against the spread off a loss over their last 19 games
Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

