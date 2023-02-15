Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15

Date: 02/15/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Houston Rockets Open +9 -110 O 235.5 -110 +320 Current +10 -110 234 -110 +385 Oklahoma City Thunder Open -9 -110 U 235.5 -110 -405 Current -10 -110 234 -110 -500

Houston Rockets Projected Lineups: 1. C Alperen Sengun 15.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 2. SG Jalen Green 21.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 3. PF Jabari Smith Jr. 11.9 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. SF Kenyon Martin Jr. 11.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. SF JaeSean Tate 7.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. SF Tari Eason 8.6 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Oklahoma City Thunder 1. PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists 2. SG Josh Giddey 16.4 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 3. SF Jalen Williams 12.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 4. SF Luguentz Dort 14.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists 5. SF Kenrich Williams 7.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 6. SG Isaiah Joe 8.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Houston Rockets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 PHI +14.0 226.5 123-104 Fri, Feb 10 MIA +11.5 219.5 97-95 Wed, Feb 08 SAC +8.5 239.0 130-128 Mon, Feb 06 SAC +7.0 239.5 140-120 Sat, Feb 04 OKC +10.0 231.0 153-121 Last 5 Against The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 NO -3.0 235.0 103-100 Fri, Feb 10 POR +2.5 239.5 138-129 Tue, Feb 07 LAL +7.0 240.0 133-130 Mon, Feb 06 GS +3.0 232.0 141-114 Sat, Feb 04 HOU -10.0 231.0 153-121