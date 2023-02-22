Is There Value in the New York Knicks' Eastern Conference Odds? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Knicks have quietly been playing solid basketball in the second half of the season, but is there value in their future odds?

This isn’t an organization that has the pieces to compete for an NBA Championship, but that shouldn’t erase the possibility of their chances in the East. The top-heavy Eastern Conference could be a problem for the Knicks, but we think they warrant a look.

We’ll look into the New York Knicks’ odds of winning the East on the FanDuel Sportsbook and if there’s value in backing their current number.

Heading into action on February 22, the New York Knicks sit with the sixth-best record in the East at 33-27. They’ve won three straight games and boast a 6-4 record over their last ten games. There are things to be bullish about with this roster, but it’s also fair to ask if they have what it takes to win without superstar talents. It’s undeniable how difficult it is for a team to make a deep playoff run without a star like LeBron James or Kevin Durant.

The Knicks might not have players of that caliber, but Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have done a fine job. The duo has combined to average just shy of 50 points per game. Offensively speaking, there’s more needed from other players, but the Knicks are strong defensively under head coach Tom Thibodeau. Brunson has been a spark plug for the Knicks after signing with them in free agency, and although some questioned the move at the time, he’s delivered for New York.

New York is likely undervalued by the oddsmakers with their current odds of winning the Eastern Conference. The Knicks boast the ninth-best odds in the East at +10000, despite sitting comfortably in the sixth seed. It’s somewhat fascinating that despite their depleted roster, the Brooklyn Nets (+5500) still sit at nearly half the price of the Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat are behind the Knicks in the standings, but all have shorter odds of winning the conference.

With the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers leading the way, it’s hard to see a team like the Knicks beating multiple of those teams on their way to an NBA Final. The Knicks’ +10000 price is likely underselling their overall potential, but it’s hard to get excited about them while powerhouse teams exist in the East.