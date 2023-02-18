Jacob deGrom Could Resume Throwing Early Next Week by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports that Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers could resume throwing early next week.

For your deGrom panic watch: He probably won't pitch tomorrow. Maybe Sunday. Or Monday. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) February 17, 2023

The Rangers elected to play it safe with the former New York Met and stopped him from throwing after he reported tightness in his left side. While it’s no big thing to be sore in mid-February, we are talking about deGrom here, a starting pitcher who hasn’t thrown more than 92 innings in a season since 2019.

Texas is downplaying the issue, saying if this were the regular season, deGrom would be pitching. Still, it has to be a concern that a player they sunk $185 million into is already dealing with a problem. The New York Mets were good enough to have deGrom make 20+ starts in the regular season just to ensure he was full go for the playoffs. The Rangers don’t have that luxury. They need deGrom to pitch an entire season, which may not be enough to help them reach the postseason.