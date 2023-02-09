Lakers Send Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba and a second-round pick, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Clearly, Beverley didn’t see this coming as he posted a tweet on Wednesday night welcoming former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers. Los Angeles is the clear winner of this deal as they get a younger rotational player and move on from an aging Beverley. Add in the second-round pick, making it an even stronger deadline deal for the Lakers. Russell should fill right in at Beverley’s starting point guard spot, while Bamba will look to back up the often-absent Anthony Davis within the rotation.

Bamba has averaged 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 40 appearances this season.

Beverley has posted 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 45 starts on the year.

Los Angeles Lakers 2023 NBA Championship Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have the 13th-shortest odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship at +6000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.