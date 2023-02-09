Lakers SF LeBron James Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (foot) is out tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

Shortly after setting the all-time scoring record, James left the game with a little over two minutes to play and did not return. He was seen rolling out his foot, which is the ailment that will keep him out of Thursday night’s action. This will be a situation to monitor moving forward as LeBron impacts the betting odds on games more than almost any player in the league. He’ll have until Saturday to see if he can return for a road matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

James has averaged 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists per game in 44 starts this season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 8.5-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday with the total set at 236, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.