Lakers Trade C Thomas Bryant to Nuggets

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for three second-round picks (2025, 2026, 2029) and guard Davon Reed.

Lakers get Denver?s seconds in 2025, 2026 and 2029, sources tell ESPN. Moving Bryant opens up minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel in rotation. https://t.co/y7ghFZKhIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

After missing most of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns due to a torn ACL, Bryant inked a one-year deal with the Lakers in the offseason. The 25-year-old was solid in purple and gold, averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds across 21.3 minutes per contest (41 games, 25 starts).

In Denver, Bryant provides the Nuggets with additional frontcourt depth and is an upgrade over current backup center DeAndre Jordan.

For the Lakers, the deal opens up minutes for forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who LA acquired as part of Wednesday’s three-team trade that saw Russell Westbrook wind up with the Utah Jazz.

As for Reed, the 27-year-old has played sparingly this season, averaging just 9.0 minutes in 35 games.

The Lakers are in action Thursday, where they are currently +8.0 point home underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks (per FanDuel Sportsbook).