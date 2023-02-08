Michael Irvin Pulled from NFL Network Following Woman's Complaint by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin has been pulled from NFL Network’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII following a complaint from a woman about his actions during a Sunday evening encounter in Arizona.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” said NFL Media spokesperson Alex Riethmiller.

Irvin, who admitted he had been “out drinking,” denied any wrongdoing, saying:

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all. This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out…I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left… That’s all I know.”

Irvin was also adamant that there was nothing sexual.

“What law did I break?” said Irvin. “There was definitely nothing physical… That’s honestly all that happened. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake, and we left…I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

It is unclear if Irvin will make his scheduled appearance on Friday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take.

