Michael Jordan Makes Historic Donation to Make-A-Wish

Set to turn 60 years young on Friday, basketball legend Michael Jordan is celebrating by giving back to those less fortunate.

According to ESPN.com, Jordan has donated $10 million to Make-A-Wish, the most in the foundation’s 43-year history.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” said Jordan. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

The current Charlotte Hornets owner, who won six NBA championships over his 15-year career, first partnered with Make-A-Wish in 1989. Since then, Jordan has granted numerous wishes and was named an ambassador for the organization in 2008 for the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families.”

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” said Jordan.

