Nets Sign HC Jacque Vaughn to Multi-Year Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, the Brooklyn Nets (34-24) have signed head coach Jacque Vaughn to a multi-year extension. The deal is expected to run through the 2026-27 season.

Vaughn was named Brooklyn’s interim head coach upon the early-season firing of Steve Nash before assuming the role permanently on November 9. The 48-year-old has guided the Nets to a 32-19 record and will be tasked with leading the organization through the post-Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.

“Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks. “On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game. As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque.”

Brooklyn sits fifth in the Eastern Conference and will be back in action Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

