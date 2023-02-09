NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Lightning Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

A rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals will go down tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Avalanche defeated the Lightning in six games during last year’s Stanley Cup Finals, ending Tampa Bay’s chances at winning three in a row. Much of that Lightning team is still intact, making them a strong contender. They might not be what they were a few years back, but it would be ignorant to count them out with what we’re seeing on the ice.

Both teams have played well to start the month, with the Avs owning a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Lightning are 6-3-1 over that same stretch. In addition, the Lightning are listed as slight home favorites on the moneyline at -126, while the visiting Avs are +105.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Avalanche are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev, while the Lightning should do the same with Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Avs netminder has a 20-11-3 record with a .919 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has continued to be an elite goalie, posting a 23-13-1 record with a .916 save percentage. It might not appear this way with the current numbers, but the Lightning goalie should have an edge in the net with his home dominance.

The Lightning are likely looking for some revenge after losing the Stanley Cup on home ice last year. Tampa Bay is still a great team, and there’s value in backing them in this elite matchup.

Best Bet: Lightning moneyline (-126)

With the offensive firepower that both teams boast, there will always be potential for fireworks. Still, the Lightning and Avalanche are also solid defensive teams, with each side sitting in the top half of goals allowed per game. Over the Avalanche’s last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in two, while the Lightning have seen that in four. With the goalies expected to start tonight, there’s potential value in predicting a lower-scoring affair, so backing the under six at +100 is where to lean.

Best Bet: Under six (+100)

There’s one Lightning player that is currently standing out. Brayden Point has emerged as one of the NHL’s best two-way centers, producing offense at a very high clip. Point has 31 goals in 50 games and leads the club with four over the last five games. The talented center is currently priced at +132 to light the lamp and holds value with that number.

Best Prop: Brayden Point to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+132)