NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Picks by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Two teams looking to improve in the second half of the season collide tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Florida Panthers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s much to like about the Avalanche and Panthers and what they could accomplish moving forward. Both teams entered the season with high expectations, and although neither has delivered to this point, a lot of that can be attributed to injury issues. This will be the second matchup of the season between these two clubs, the first seeing the Panthers pick up a 5-4 victory on the road.

The Avs and Panthers are playing well entering this game. The visiting Avalanche have a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Panthers are 6-2-2 over that same stretch, winning three straight.

Looking toward the projected goalie, the visiting Avalanche are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev, while the Panthers should lean on Sergei Bobrovsky. The Avalanche netminder has a 20-12-3 record with a .917 save percentage. On the other hand, Bobrovsky has a 14-13-2 record with a .902 save percentage.

The Avalanche had a rough showing the other night in Tampa Bay, and it’s hard to imagine them having consecutive lackluster performances. In addition, we’re getting solid plus-money odds from the visitors at +116.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (+116)

With the offensive talent present in this contest, don’t be surprised if we’re treated to another high-scoring affair. In their previous meeting, they combined for nine goals. Colorado has been the stronger defensive team, while the Panthers have been better offensively. Over the Avalanche’s last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in just one, while the Panthers have seen that in four. Colorado has been much better offensively of late, meaning it’s hard to look away from the over 6.5 in this contest at -110.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-110)

Nathan MacKinnon is slowly increasing his point totals, and although we were expecting slightly more from him, he’s still compiled 14 goals and 55 points in just 39 games. The Colorado captain is currently listed at an appealing +130 to light the lamp tonight.

Best Prop: Nathan MacKinnon to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+130)