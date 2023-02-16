NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Blue Jackets Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Winnipeg Jets look to continue winning on the road when they visit the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets.

Even though these teams are on opposite ends of the standings, that didn’t reflect the result we saw when they faced off earlier this season. The Blue Jackets pulled off a shocking 4-1 victory over the Jets, who’ll be looking for payback tonight. They’ll do so as -215 favorites on the moneyline, while the Blue Jackets are +176. It’s an interesting line considering the gap between the two in the standings.

Entering this matchup, the Jets are playing well. They’re in the running for the top spot in the Central Division, posting a 5-5 record over their last ten games and winning three in a row. On the other hand, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Jets are expected to start Connor Hellebuyck, while the Blue Jackets should do the same with Joonas Korpisalo. The Jets netminder has a 25-15-1 record with a .924 save percentage, while Korpisalo is 8-10-3 with a .907 save percentage. It’s easy to give the Jets a significant advantage in goal this evening.

With an advantage in the net and the Jets’ current win streak, it’s difficult imagining the Blue Jackets playing spoiler at home. The Jets’ moneyline price doesn’t make sense to consider, but their puck line odds boast some strong value at +118.

Best Bet: Jets Puck Line -1.5 (+118)

The Blue Jackets are near the bottom in goals scored and allowed per game. In comparison, the Jets are a middle-of-the-pack team in goal-scoring and a top-three team in goals allowed per game. Over the Jets’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in just one, while the Blue Jackets have seen that in two. Even with the over slightly juiced, there’s more value in expecting a lower-scoring matchup, so side with the under.

Best Bet: Under six (+102)

The Winnipeg Jets have one of the more underrated offenses in the NHL. One of their star players is being overlooked due to an earlier injury. Nikolaj Ehlers is among the most talented Jets skaters, registering 20 points in 18 games. There’s more goal-scoring prowess to Ehlers’s game than he’s demonstrated, and tonight’s matchup offers an opportunity to exploit the opposition. Ehlers is listed at +172 to score, and that number has a lot of value.

Best Prop: Nikolaj Ehlers to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+172)