NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two of the NHL’s top teams will face off tonight, with the New York Rangers hosting the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Jets and Rangers are looking good heading into the final stretch. New York had their winning streak snapped over the weekend but still has an 8-0-2 record over their last ten games, while the Jets sit at a mediocre 5-5 over that same sample size.

This will be the second and final meeting between the clubs, the first seeing the Jets pick up a 4-1 victory. The Rangers are home favorites on the moneyline at -184, while the Jets are +152.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Jets are expected to start Connor Hellebuyck, while the Rangers should counter with Igor Shesterkin. This is a tremendous goalie matchup, with two of the game’s best starters taking the ice. The Jets netminder has a 25-16-1 record with a .924 save percentage, while Shesterkin is 25-8-7 with a .914 save percentage.

Even though this is an elite goalie matchup, we will lean toward the home side to win by multiple goals. The Rangers have been playing inspiring hockey and are returning from a road trip. We like their puck line price at +138 and think it warrants strong consideration.

Best Bet: Rangers Puck Line -1.5 (+138)

There are several similarities between these teams. The Jets and Rangers are strong defensive teams reinforced by elite goaltending. They each sit inside the top ten in goals allowed per game. Over the last five games, the Jets have seen six or more goals scored in two, while the Rangers have seen that in four. Their previous matchup saw five total goals, and with the expected goalie matchup, we expect a similar total tonight.

Best Bet: Under six (-106)

The Rangers have quietly crept into the top ten in goals scored per game, and several goal scorers should be considered threats. Instead of siding with one of their star players, we will look toward a secondary scorer. Vincent Trocheck has 42 points in 56 games and is listed at +270 to find the back of the net.

Best Prop: Vincent Trocheck to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+270)