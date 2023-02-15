NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Canucks Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The red-hot New York Rangers look to continue winning on their road trip when they visit the Vancouver Canucks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

After making an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, the New York Rangers have continued to play like a contender in the East. The Rangers have won five straight and have a 7-2-1 record over their last ten. The Canucks haven’t had the same success, owning a 3-6-1 record over that same sample size. This will be the second meeting between the clubs, with the first seeing the Rangers post a 4-3 victory just one week ago.

With the Rangers’ recent hot stretch, it’s hardly a surprise to see them listed as a sizable favorite. The visiting Rangers are -205 on the moneyline, while the Canucks are +168.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Rangers are expected to start Igor Shesterkin, while the Canucks should do the same with Collin Delia. The Rangers netminder has been elite, posting a 23-8-7 record with a .916 save percentage, while Delia is 7-4-1 with a .878 save percentage. Regardless of who’s in the net for Vancouver, the Rangers would have a sizable edge in goal.

With how the Rangers are rolling and the Canucks struggles, there’s merit in backing the visitors. Although there isn’t value in the Rangers’ moneyline price, we’re happy to take their plus-money price tag on the puck line.

Best Bet: Rangers Puck Line -1.5 (+126)

The Rangers’ stats have improved in the new year, putting them in the top ten in goals scored and allowed per game. On the other hand, the Canucks have had no trouble putting the puck in the net but have struggled to keep it out, placing them 31st in the league. Over the Rangers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored four, while the Canucks have seen that in all five. It’s hard not to expect a high-scoring affair tonight, so we’ll back the over seven.

Best Bet: Over seven (+118)

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the New York Rangers after they bolstered their lineup with a big trade. Acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko has lit a fire under the group. The Russian has 30 points in 40 games and will likely see an uptick in production with his new role in New York. With his position in the team’s top-six forward group, Tarasenko has a ton of value to find the back of the net at +205.

Best Prop: Vladimir Taranseko to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+205)