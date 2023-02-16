Patriots Already Represent Super Bowl LVIII Bet With Six-Figure Payout The Patriots are well down the betting board to win Super Bowl LVIII by Sean T. McGuire 9 minutes ago

The New England Patriots have not yet opened the new league year, but already have some confident Bill Belichick’s team will improve after missing the postseason for the second time in three campaigns.

At least that seems to be the case for one specific NFL bettor who placed a respectable futures bet on New England to win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next February. The bettor waged $2,000 at BetMGM in hopes of cashing a 50-to-1 ticket and winning $100,000 should the Patriots to win the championship.

BetMGM revealed its way-too-early insights for Super Bowl LVIII and to no surprise the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs represent the most handle (14.8%) and second-most tickets (11.3%). Only the Cincinnati Bengals are responsible for more tickets (11.5%) less than one week after Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The Buffalo Bills represent the second-most amount of money (14.1%) at the sportsbook.

The Patriots currently are 60-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook and 55-to-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook, both of which present better payouts should you feel so inclined to back New England as well. Only eight teams have longer odds than the Patriots at DraftKings.