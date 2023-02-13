Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Where Patriots Land Entering Offseason Only eight teams have longer odds than the Patriots by Mike Cole 8 minutes ago

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions, there’s only one thing left to do: look ahead to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs won the 2022-23 crown in thrilling fashion, storming back to clip the Philadelphia Eagles in a dramatic title game in Arizona.

And while KC celebrates its second championship in four seasons, the rest of the league turns its attention to the 2023 campaign. Everyone is back to level ground, and faith is renewed for the other 31 clubs in the league.

Super Bowl LVIII will be a big one, going to Las Vegas for the first time in league history. There might be some betting talk along the way.

Here’s how the opening odds board shakes out after Sunday night, with the full list of teams listed at 30-1 or better to win Super Bowl LVIII at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Buffalo Bills +700

San Francisco 49ers +800

Philadelphia Eagles +900

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Dallas Cowboys +1400

Los Angeles Chargers +2200

Baltimore Ravens +2200

New York Jets +2800

Jacksonville Jaguars +2800

Miami Dolphins +3000

Green Bay Packers +3000

Denver Broncos +3000

Detroit Lions +3000

For the local crowd, the new-look Patriots — now under the offensive tutelage of newly hired coordinator Bill O’Brien — are 60-1 long shots to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium. Only eight teams in the league, and none in the AFC East have longer odds to win it all next season.

The Patriots are 30-1 to win the AFC, with only the Titans, Colts and Texans having longer odds. Among the NFL’s eight divisions, only two have shorter odds to have the Super Bowl champions than the AFC East, which does tell you how competitive the Patriots’ division will be in 2023.

It’s also very possible these numbers change in the coming weeks and months with free agency set to begin next week ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April. Speaking of the draft: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the odds-on -130 favorite to be drafted first overall, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chicago Bears have that pick — for now.