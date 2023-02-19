Pirates' Robert Stephenson Slowed by Right Arm Discomfort

by

50 minutes ago

Pitchers and catchers just reported, but the Pittsburgh Pirates are already dealing with an injury to one of their relievers. Jason Mackey reports that Robert Stephenson has been slowed by right arm discomfort, and the team is taking a cautious approach early in Spring Training. 

The Pirates claimed Stephenson off waivers last year, and the righty appeared in 13 games with the club. The former first-round pick put together a 3.38 ERA, with 0.83 walks and hits per inning pitched and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. 

Still, it’s a concerning development that Stephenson is dealing with a throwing arm injury this early in camp. His progress is worth monitoring over the coming days as the Pirates gear up for Grapefruit League action.

It could be another long season for Pirates fans. The perennial basement dwellers enter the 2023 campaign as +20000 longshots in World Series futures betting and +6000 to win the NL Central, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related