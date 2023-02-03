Raiders QB Derek Carr Will Not Extend February 15 Trigger Date in Contract by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not extend the February 15 deadline in his contract, one that will trigger $40.4 million in guaranteed money.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,” said Carr during Thursday’s Pro Bowl Games.

Simply put, the Raiders will need to find a trade partner for Carr by February 15. Failing to do so would instead result in the veteran essentially forcing his release.

Las Vegas is moving on from Carr following a disappointing 2022 campaign. Across 15 starts, the 31-year-old led the Raiders to a 6-9 record, throwing for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60.8% of his passes. Carr struggled down the stretch, tossing nine interceptions over his final five games as Las Vegas failed to qualify for the postseason. The former Fresno State standout eventually stepped away from the team after he was benched for the Raiders’ final two games of the regular season.

Selected 36th overall in the 2014 draft, Carr has spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Silver and Black.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.