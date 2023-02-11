Rangers Acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New York Rangers have acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, the Rangers’ official website reports.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired F Vladimir Tarasenko and D Niko Mikkola in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Sammy Blais and Hunter Skinner.



The Islanders’ acquisition of Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks has started the ball rolling as far as big trades are concerned. It’s been known for quite some time that Tarasenko has wanted out of St. Louis. He requested a trade before last season and never rescinded that request.

The Rangers gave up Sammy Blais (acquired by the Rangers from the Blues in the Pavel Buchnevich trade), Hunter Skinner, and conditional picks to get Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola.

St. Louis will receive a first-round selection in this deal; the better of the two, the Rangers have this upcoming draft (they own the Dallas Stars pick). The Stars pick is top 10 protected, but that shouldn’t come into play as they are in first place in their division. The other pick will likely be in the third round unless the Rangers don’t make the playoffs.