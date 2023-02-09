Raptors Acquire C Jakob Poeltl from Spurs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Center Jakob Poeltl is returning to Toronto. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors have acquired Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for a protected 2024 first-round draft pick, two future second-round picks, and forward Khem Birch.

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9Iz7KFCd20 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Drafted ninth overall by the Raps in 2016, Poeltl played two seasons for Toronto before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal that brought Kawhi Leonard north of the border.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021-22, starting 67 games while setting highs in points (13.5 PPG) and rebounds (9.3 RPG). He’s continued his strong play this season, posting per-game averages of 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and a career-best 3.1 assists in 45 games. Standing 7-foot-1, Poeltl is also an elite rim protector, an area the Raptors had sorely been lacking.

The Vienna native should immediately enter Toronto’s starting five, leaving Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher battling for backup minutes.

The Raps are back in action Friday at home against the Utah Jazz.

