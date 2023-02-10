Raptors C Jakob Poeltl Questionable Friday vs. Jazz by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

According to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is listed as questionable for Friday’s contest against the Utah Jazz.

Poeltl says he isn?t sure if he?ll be able to play tonight vs Utah. If it were up to him he?d be out there with his old/new team but it?ll depend on whether he?s cleared in time, post trade/physical. He?s listed as questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 10, 2023

Toronto is awaiting league approval after re-acquiring Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline in exchange for a protected 2024 first-round draft pick, two future second-round picks, and forward Khem Birch.

This will be the 27-year-old’s second go-around with the Raptors after he was drafted ninth overall by the organization in 2016. Following a two-year stay, Poeltl was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard north of the border.

Back in Toronto, the Vienna native is ready to help the Raps make a push for the postseason, where they currently find themselves holding the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

“I was excited. It was a little bit of mixed emotions,” said Poeltl upon hearing of Thursday’s trade. “I’m leaving a life behind in San Antonio. I was there for four and a half years. This past year has been tough because we were losing games, but I’m excited to play winning basketball again and try to play for a playoff spot.”

Poeltl is averaging 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 45 games this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Raptors as -7.0 point favorites on the spread and +235 on the moneyline.