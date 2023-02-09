Rockets Plan to Waive G John Wall by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Houston Rockets plan to waive guard John Wall and make him a free agent, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

The Houston Rockets plan to waive John Wall, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) February 9, 2023

Wall and the Rockets clearly still don’t like each other after he had some choice words for the organization following his first exit. He’ll now become a free agent, and it will be interesting to see which interest he garners. The 32-year-old has clearly lost a step, and without being a consistent perimeter threat, he couldn’t provide much on the offensive end. It still feels like he’ll get scooped up by someone at the end of the day. Keep an eye out for updates on where Wall ends up throughout the weekend.

Wall has averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 34 appearances this season.

