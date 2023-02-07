Sabres Sign F Dylan Cozens to 7-Year, $49.7 Million Extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Forward Dylan Cozens will continue to call Buffalo home for the foreseeable future. According to the team’s official Twitter, the Sabres have signed Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million extension.

Dylan Cozens has agreed to terms on a 7-year, $49.7 million extension (7.1 AAV).



The 21-year-old, who was set to become a restricted free agent, will carry a cap hit of $7.1 million beginning next season.

Buffalo’s first-round selection in the 2019 draft (seventh overall), Cozens is amid a breakout campaign, notching 17 goals, 26 assists, and 43 points through 49 games. The Whitehorse native’s 0.88 points per game trails only the New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes for the most in his draft class.

Cozens is the latest Sabre to ink a long-term extension with the club, joining star forward Tage Thompson (seven years, $50 million) and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (seven years, $30 million).

Buffalo currently sits fourth in the Atlantic Division with 56 points (26-20-4). Cozens and company return from the All-Star break Saturday at home against the Calgary Flames.

