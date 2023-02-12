Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen Forced to Leave Early vs. Capitals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The San Jose Sharks had to close their non-conference matchup against the Washington Capitals without their starting goalie. Kaapo Kahkonen was forced to leave early on Sunday after suffering an injury toward the end of the second period.

Aaron Dell was called into action, replacing Kahkonen in the blue paint.

Kaapo Kahkonen will not return to tonight's game #SJSharks — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) February 12, 2023

The injury occurred as Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov made incidental contact with Kahkonen on a goal. The Russian center cut across the ice from the half-boards, sneaking the puck past the Sharks’ netminder and appearing to contact him in the head.

Kahkonen immediately sprawled to the ice and had to be helped to the bench.

The goal cut the Capitals’ deficit to one, but it was the only tally they could muster as they lost 4-1.

An update on Kahkonen should be available in the post-game press conferences.

The Sharks are back in action Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the contest.